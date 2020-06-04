Tech Report: NASA moon rover project

NASA is working with another private company on a moon rover.

With...to bring a rover to the c1 3 b13 moon...that story...when we come back.

You're watching 41 today..

Nasa is working with another private company on a moon rover.

And amazon bans police use of facial recognition technology for one year.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more in today's tech report.

Amazon is putting in place a one-year moratorium on police use of rekognition, its facial recognition technology.

Research has indicated that facial recognition software may hold racial and gender bias amazon says it hopes in a year that congress establish guidelines and rules about use of facial recognition technology.

******* apple and microsoft are first stocks with $1.5 trillion market caps.

Shares of both apple and microsoft on wednesday crossed that level.

It was the first time any company has ever hit that valuation level, and the longtime rivals crossed the line together.

Amazon.com also hit a record, reaching a market valuation of $1.3 trillion, ******** nasa is about to farm out the launch of its first moon rover in 48 years to a commercial rocket company.

The agency will announce the rocket company that will launch the next moon rover in 2022, through a program called commercial lunar payload services.

The new lunar rover will search the moon's unexplored south pole for water ice?

A resource that will be critical for setting up a