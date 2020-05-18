Colorblind

They share their own stories and how to give children a positive path out of negative circumstances.

In a special report, we gathered parents and kids together to talk about today's racial issues.

Kids are watching.

Some believe racism is taught at an earlier age.

But how do we have those conversations about race inside our homes.

News 12's taylor bishop shares parents' answers, in this special report.

Nat pop "there are some people out there that will look at you differently just because of the color of your skin" after the deaths of george floyd, breonna taylor and countless others.

Many parents wonder whether to talk with their kids at all, while some parents have "the talk" once again.

"people have different backgrounds and just because she has never experienced hardships doesn't mean these hardships aren't happening" so i gathered a group of parents and their children from all walks of life to discuss how we can better talk about racism at home.

"i think how to make the world a better place is to get rid of racism.

Like most racism" experts in child psychology say these conversations are essential for all parents to have.

"letting them know that all people whether black, white, or brown has been through adversities and we have triumphed through those adversities.

Creating a sense of resiliencyfor our children facing adversities in our community.

" when dealing with police, glenn scruggs who is a parent and chattanooga police officer says he teaches his son to know that not all cops are good cops, there may be some bad apples in the bunch.

"you're gonna meet people who might not love you.

Just be mindful that just like in ever other walk of life you're gonna have good folks and bad ones" so what do you say when your child brings you these tough questions?

"tell him it's okay to stand up to people who aren't kind" "you always treat people with respect no matter what you are dealing with what they encounter with you, you make sure you know how to talk to people" vannalla white spoke about her first encounter when she realized she would be treated differently because the color of her skin" " i was 11 years old and i had a gun put in my face by a guy who i thought his dad was a friendly family, and they called me the n-word and told me to get off their property.

And to have that experience at 11 and progressively have that up until even the school year, i had a student say that to me in the classroom.

So there's really not a day that goes by that i'm not aware of the color of my skin."

These parents agreed that as it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a village to change the world.

"i think my skin is beautiful because that is how god made me to be" in chattanooga, taylor bishop news 12 now.

