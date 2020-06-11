Global  

Coachella, Stagecoach Announce 2021 Dates After 2020 Festivals Canceled
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Coachella, Stagecoach Announce 2021 Dates After 2020 Festivals Canceled

Coachella, Stagecoach Announce 2021 Dates After 2020 Festivals Canceled

New dates for Coachella and Stagecoach were announced Thursday, one day after Riverside County officials said the popular music festivals would not be happening in October as previously planned.

