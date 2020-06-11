Coachella, Stagecoach Announce 2021 Dates After 2020 Festivals Canceled
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:23s - Published
1 hour ago
Coachella, Stagecoach Announce 2021 Dates After 2020 Festivals Canceled
New dates for Coachella and Stagecoach were announced Thursday, one day after Riverside County officials said the popular music festivals would not be happening in October as previously planned.
Related news from verified sources
Following news Wednesday Coachella and Stagecoach festivals' October dates were canceled by county...
Billboard.com - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph • Just Jared
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have been canceled this year due to...
Seattle Times - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
Belfast Telegraph • Hindu • Just Jared
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources