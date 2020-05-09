Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Riverside Health Officials Cancel 2020 Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:24s - Published
Riverside Health Officials Cancel 2020 Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals

Riverside Health Officials Cancel 2020 Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals

The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, which were earlier postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been canceled for 2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

olajmagnas

Olajmagnas RT @Fxhedgers: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CA HEALTH OFFICIALS CANCEL COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL FOR 2020 - KTLA 10 minutes ago

KarlsbadSun

💋Simply_RED❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @iammix24: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CA HEALTH OFFICIALS CANCEL COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL FOR 2020 - KTLA 38 minutes ago

boogiefinger

BoogieFinger Riverside Health Officials Cancel 2020 Coachella, Stagecoach Cancel Festivals https://t.co/ft2daWTCUW @mediamonarchy #bfnli 2 hours ago

iammix24

iammix 🔔 RIVERSIDE COUNTY CA HEALTH OFFICIALS CANCEL COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL FOR 2020 - KTLA 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

West Nile Virus Discovered In Coachella Valley Mosquitos, No Human Cases Reported [Video]

West Nile Virus Discovered In Coachella Valley Mosquitos, No Human Cases Reported

Mosquitos infected with West Nile virus were discovered in Palm Desert, signaling the first detection of the virus so far this year in Riverside County. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:20Published
Coronavirus: Riverside County Officials Vote To Rescind Local Health Orders [Video]

Coronavirus: Riverside County Officials Vote To Rescind Local Health Orders

Face masks are no longer required in Riverside County after officials voted on Friday to rescind county health orders. CBS2's Jeff Nguyen reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:51Published
Riverside County Faces $100 Million Shortfall As Officials Vote On COVID Orders [Video]

Riverside County Faces $100 Million Shortfall As Officials Vote On COVID Orders

Facing a projected $100 million revenue shortfall, Riverside County officials were set to vote on a proposal that would amend the county's public health orders.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:42Published