Riverside Health Officials Cancel 2020 Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals
The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals, which were earlier postponed until October due to the coronavirus pandemic, have been canceled for 2020.
Olajmagnas RT @Fxhedgers: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CA HEALTH OFFICIALS CANCEL COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL FOR 2020 - KTLA 10 minutes ago
💋Simply_RED❤️⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @iammix24: RIVERSIDE COUNTY CA HEALTH OFFICIALS CANCEL COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL FOR 2020 - KTLA 38 minutes ago
BoogieFinger Riverside Health Officials Cancel 2020 Coachella, Stagecoach Cancel Festivals
https://t.co/ft2daWTCUW
@mediamonarchy
#bfnli 2 hours ago
iammix 🔔 RIVERSIDE COUNTY CA HEALTH OFFICIALS CANCEL COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL FOR 2020 - KTLA 2 hours ago
West Nile Virus Discovered In Coachella Valley Mosquitos, No Human Cases ReportedMosquitos infected with West Nile virus were discovered in Palm Desert, signaling the first detection of the virus so far this year in Riverside County. Katie Johnston reports.
Coronavirus: Riverside County Officials Vote To Rescind Local Health OrdersFace masks are no longer required in Riverside County after officials voted on Friday to rescind county health orders. CBS2's Jeff Nguyen reports.
Riverside County Faces $100 Million Shortfall As Officials Vote On COVID OrdersFacing a projected $100 million revenue shortfall, Riverside County officials were set to vote on a proposal that would amend the county's public health orders.