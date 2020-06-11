Global  

Walmart Says It Will No Longer Lock Up 'Multicultural' Hair Products
Duration: 00:37s
Walmart has been called out numerous times for locking up products marketed to Black shoppers.

These products are typically categorized at Walmart as "multicultural hair products".

Recently pressure has been put on brands to address the ways they perpetuate racial inequity and bias.

Following a report from a local news station in Denver, Walmart made a change.

In fact, Allure reports the retail colossus is responding on a national level.

Walmart has committed to no longer keeping these products locked behind a counter or plastic door.

