BJP busy in toppling govts, not concerned about COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s - Published
While addressing a joint press conference in Jaipur on June 12, the chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot spoke on political situation in the state.

He said, "The Rajya Sabha elections could have been conducted two months back, but it was postponed for no reason because Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP's) horse-trading was not complete." "They are killing democracy and were also busy in doing conspiracies and that is why they couldn't face COVID-19," Rajasthan CM added.

"They kept busy in toppling Congress govt and used all their powers," he further stated.

