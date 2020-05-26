Lee County Small Business Relaunch Assistance application window to close Friday Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:22s - Published 6 days ago Lee County Small Business Relaunch Assistance application window to close Friday Friday is an important day for small business owners working to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. The current application window for the LeeCARES Small Business Relaunch Assistance Program is set close at 5:00 p.m. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FEW HOURS TO APPLY FOR ANEMERGENCY GRANT, WITH THECOUNTY.JESSICA ALPERN JOINS US, WITHWHAT YOU NEED TO DO NOW.THAT’S RIGHT -- THE CLOCK ISTICKING TO GET YOUR APPLICATIONIN TODAY.OTHERWISE YOU’LL HAVE TO WAITUNTIL LATER THIS MONTH... ANDTHAT’S SO LONG AS THERE’S STILLFUNDS LEFT.THIS IS THE PROGRAM THAT OFFERSTHE ONE-TIME,FIVE-THOUSAND-DOLLAR RELAUNCHGRANTS.THE MONEY COMES FROM THE FEDERALCORONAVIRUS AID, RELIEF ANDECONOMIC SECURITY OR "CARES"ACT.IT’S FOR SMALL BUSINESSES WITHONE TO 25 EMPLOYEES WHO AS OFMARCH FIRST, WERE CLOSED BY THEGOVERNOR’S SAFER AT HOME ORDER.THE MONEY IS TO HELP OFFSET THEUNINTENDED COSTS OF REOPENING ORRELAUNCHING ...INCLUDING THINGS LIKESANITATION, SIGNAGE ORMARKETING.THE CURRENT APPLICATION WINDOWIS SET CLOSE AT 5 P-M.WITH THE COUNTY SAYING IT PLANSTO REOPEN IT JUNE 22ND...SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY OFFUNDS.IN THE MEANTIME, IT WILLCONTINUE TO ASSESS AND PROCESSTHE NEARLY 22-HUNDREDAPPLICATIONS RECEIVED SINCE THEPROGRAM LAUNCHED LATE MAY.FOR MORE INFORMATION, BUSINESSOWNERS SHOULD HEAD TO ’LEE F-LCARES DOT COM.’COMING UP IN OUR NEXT HALF







