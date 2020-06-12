UK hospital to remove statue of Thomas Guy due to slavery links

A statue of Thomas Guy has been removed from public view after the Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital announced plans to remove it in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Footage filmed on June 12 shows workers boarding up the statue of Thomas Guy who had shares in a British slave-trafficking firm.

The Trust released a statement: "Like many organisations in Britain, we know that we have a duty to address the legacy of colonialism, racism and slavery in our work.

"We have therefore decided to remove statues of Robert Clayton and Thomas Guy from public view, and we look forward to engaging with and receiving guidance from the Mayor of London’s Commission on each."