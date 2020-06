'Internal rift in Congress': BJP rubbishes Gehlot's 'horse-trading' charge

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh has hit out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot over his 'horse-trading allegations.

Raman Singh said that there was internal rift within the Congress and the party was blaming the BJP to hide their differences.

Raman Singh's attack comes after Ashok Gehlot said that BJP is trying to topple the government in Rajasthan and accused the BJP of indulging in horse trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.