Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court: Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Supreme Court: Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage | Oneindia News

Supreme Court: Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court came down heavily today, pulling up the Delhi Govt over horrendous, horrific and pathetic situation in the national capital amid spurt of virus cases.

The cort said Coronavirus patients are being treated worse than animals.

Apart from Delhi, the situation is "grim" in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, the court said, seeking response from the four states and the central government as it took suo motu cognizance of reports of improper handling of COVID-19 patients and disposal of bodies in the country.

In a conversation with former US diplomat Nicholas Burns on the coronavirus crisis reshaping the world order, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said The "open DNA" and tolerance that India and the US were known for has disappeared, .

The Congress leader also noted that the India-US relationship, which "used to be very broad", is now "episodic" and focused mainly on defence.

#Covid19 #IndiaCoronavirus #ReligiousFreedom

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

SalaKhabri

khabri sala Supreme Court’s full order on treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospitals following India TV LNJP expose https://t.co/9mqyDJwd8F 18 seconds ago

Priyanka_Pruthi

Priyanka Pruthi 'Coronavirus patients are being treated "worse than animals", the Supreme Court said today as it pulled up the Delh… https://t.co/Ptel8qZoua 2 minutes ago

Pkg08

Paurush Gupta RT @nalinisharma_: JUST IN: Supreme Court says in Delhi “COVID patients are being treated worse than animals”. In one case, a dead body of… 3 minutes ago

hmozammil

MOZAMMIL HUSSAIN RT @shahidDhc: We demand that kejriwal Govt Should not only be pulled up but dismissed for letting the delhi to die so horribly. @TimesNow… 3 minutes ago

anjinibist

Anjini Bist “Delhi Situation Horrendous": Supreme Court Blasts State Over Hospitals - disappointed in Delhi Government’s total… https://t.co/9KMqMwi1rO 6 minutes ago

sonijkn2

Nikhil soni RT @ndtv: Watch | "Delhi situation horrendous": Supreme Court blasts state over hospitals https://t.co/KVBzyQb2TF #CoronavirusPandemic htt… 7 minutes ago

kashyapvaishnav

kashyap vaishnav Supreme Court says it is the duty of every state Govt to steeply increase daily testing patients and not keep peopl… https://t.co/hKHnKsXo7B 7 minutes ago

Hindu_League

Vande Matram RT @amitmalviya: Treatment meted out to Covid-19 patients and dead bodies in government hospitals deplorable and worse than what animals wo… 7 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Corona warriors: SC orders wages to be paid full & on time to medical staff | Oneindia News [Video]

Corona warriors: SC orders wages to be paid full & on time to medical staff | Oneindia News

The Supreme Court has said that no coercive action will be taken against private firms that failed to pay wages during lockdown, but issues need to be sorted out; SC has asked the Centre to address pay..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:57Published
Covid-19: India registers over 10,000 fresh cases in 24 hours and 396 deaths | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India registers over 10,000 fresh cases in 24 hours and 396 deaths | Oneindia News

India reports nearly 11,000 cases in 24 hours, 396 deaths take toll to 8,498; Centre warns 5 states, including Delhi and Maharashtra that they may fall short of critical Covid care like ICUs and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
Vikram Chandra decodes govt's projections on Covid, & other stories [Video]

Vikram Chandra decodes govt's projections on Covid, & other stories

Would Delhi need 1,50,000 beds to tackle Covid -19 patients by July end? We decode the government’s projections. Watch the analysis with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:56Published