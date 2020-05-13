Global  

'I take things for granted': Robert De Niro checks his privilege as a white male
Video Credit: Bang Media World
Robert De Niro "takes certain things for granted" because he is white, as he admitted he finds it "scary" his six children - who are mixed race - don't have that same luxury.

