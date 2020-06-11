Global  

Robert De Niro Checks His Privilege as a White Male
Robert De Niro Checks His Privilege as a White Male While appearing on 'The Tonight Show,' De Niro admitted that the color of his skin grants him privilege.

He says he finds it "scary" that other people face racial prejudice every day.

Robert De Niro, via 'The Tonight Show' Robert De Niro, via 'The Tonight Show' De Niro also spoke about those heading to protests despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said people risking their health to fight for equality proves "how angry everybody was." Robert De Niro, via 'The Tonight Show' Robert De Niro, via 'The Tonight Show'

