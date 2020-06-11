Robert De Niro Checks
His Privilege as a White Male While appearing on 'The Tonight Show,'
De Niro admitted that the color of
his skin grants him privilege.
He says he finds it "scary" that other
people face racial prejudice every day.
'The Tonight Show' De Niro also spoke about those heading
to protests despite the ongoing
coronavirus pandemic.
He said people risking their
health to fight for equality proves
