Robert De Niro Checks His Privilege as a White Male

He says he finds it "scary" that other people face racial prejudice every day.

Robert De Niro admitted that the color of his skin grants him privilege. He says he finds it "scary" that other people face racial prejudice every day.

De Niro also spoke about those heading to protests despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said people risking their health to fight for equality proves "how angry everybody was."