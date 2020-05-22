Tanner got to cut it

2020 mlb draft by the cleveland indians, he grew up on a baseball field, so it's always been his dream to go pro.

Pkg: sitting with his family in friends at home in decatur, tanner burns, got the phone call he's been waiting for since tee ball... "i was trying not to cry, it was a feeling i'll never forget."

Burn's entire baseball career flashed in his head, when the indians selected him 36th over all.

"all the traveling we did growing up, spending my parents money, all the sacrifices i've done."

His former auburn teammate casey mize, was one of the first people to congratulate him.

Along with local players who've been drafted before.

"derrick adams, i just got through playing golf with him so he's someone i can talk to, and braxton garrett, he was selected 7th overall back in 2016."

Focus, drive and a little bit of luck is what burns says will get him to the majors.

Getting drafted is the first step, and he's ready to go to work.

"all my friends say that got new jobs, well i got my job last night."

Ll: normally tanner would be whisked off to camp, but we are in a pandemic, so he's at home like the rest of us, and waiting to see what themajors do next.

Reporting for waay 31 sports im lynden blake.

For 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news, breaking news and severe weather go to waaytv.com.

For 24/7 coverage you can count on for local news, breaking news and severe weather go to waaytv.com.

30 minutes with jimmy kimmel is next... then the news is back with nightline.

Thank you for joining us and have a