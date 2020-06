Palantir Pondering IPO Amid Backlash Over Profiling Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 02:33s - Published 30 minutes ago Palantir Pondering IPO Amid Backlash Over Profiling Peter Thiel-backed cybersecurity and AI software firm Palantir Technologies is exploring going public this fall amid public rebuke over profiling technology. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this