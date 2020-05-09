Global  

Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers

Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers

Sony Reveals PS5 Console and New Game Trailers The highly-anticipated console was revealed on Thursday as part of a Sony event that was held to discuss new game titles.

The new console is white, tall and thin with blue light and black accents.

There will also be a discless "all digital" version of the console to purchase.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, via CNET PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, via CNET 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' will launch in tandem with the console.

Sony also revealed trailers for more than two dozen games, including 'Grand Theft Auto V,' 'NBA 2K21' and 'Resident Evil 8.'

Sony has yet to reveal a price for the console but insists manufacturing remains on track despite the effects of COVID-19.

The company says more events will be planned to discuss pricing, launch date and other details.

