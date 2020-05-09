Sony Reveals PS5 Console
and New Game Trailers The highly-anticipated console was revealed
on Thursday as part of a Sony event that
was held to discuss new game titles.
The new console is white, tall and thin
with blue light and black accents.
There will also be a discless "all digital"
version of the console to purchase.
PlayStation CEO
Jim Ryan, via CNET 'Spider-Man: Miles Morales' will
launch in tandem with the console.
Sony also revealed trailers for
more than two dozen games, including 'Grand Theft Auto V,'
'NBA 2K21' and 'Resident Evil 8.'
Sony has yet to reveal a price for the console
but insists manufacturing remains on track
despite the effects of COVID-19.
The company says more events will be planned to
discuss pricing, launch date and other details.