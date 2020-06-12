Disney fans want to make a major change to the parks Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:15s - Published 55 minutes ago Disney fans want to make a major change to the parks Splash Mountain is one of the most beloved and popular attractions at Disney theme parks.but now patrons and fans are advocating for a big change.The ride is based on the racist 1946 Disney film “Song of the South” — best known for the song, “Zip-a-dee-doo-dah,”.which has been criticized for stereotyping Black men and romanticizing the antebellum South.Fans want to keep the ride, which involves the iconic 49-foot drop at the end.but are asking Disney to revamp the theme.The idea to change the theme is plausible given Disney has done it in the past.In 2017, Disney California Adventure changed its Tower of Terror ride to Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy”.In 2018, both Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland updated a scene in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride...that had showed pirates chasing and auctioning off women 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this