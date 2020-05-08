Global  

Ryan & Toto Review New Releases for the Weekend!
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:12s - Published
Our go-to movie critic Ryan Jay is here just in time for the weekend to talk about some of the newest movie releases.

But something’s a little different today...he’s joined by “special guest” Toto, his new puppy!

Ryan breaks down the latest releases available for streaming today, so sit tight, grab some popcorn and check out his picks below: Artemis Fowl / Disney+ The King of Staten Island / Universal Pictures Punching and Stealing / Gravitas Ventures For more movie reviews and to learn more about Ryan Jay, visit www.ryanjayreviews.com.

And check out Ryan’s new puppy Toto on Instagram to follow her adventures!

