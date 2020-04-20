Global  

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry Promises "Smooth, Safe, Secure" Republican National Convention
Curry said Jacksonville proved last month that the city has the ability to hold a “smooth, safe, and secure event” by hosting mixed martial arts contests at an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Katie Johnston reports.

