Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry Promises "Smooth, Safe, Secure" Republican National Convention Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:29s - Published 43 minutes ago Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry Promises "Smooth, Safe, Secure" Republican National Convention Curry said Jacksonville proved last month that the city has the ability to hold a “smooth, safe, and secure event” by hosting mixed martial arts contests at an empty VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this rainmaker #Resist RT @cooperchip1: Republicans announce Trump convention events will move to Jacksonville. Mayor Lenny Curry, the former Florida Republican c… 58 seconds ago DHStrickl RT @lex31555: Mayor Lenny Curry, Jacksonville, FL reports City is ready for the RNC.He expects a FULL STADIUM! paraphrase: We have been su… 19 minutes ago Lex✍️ 'TweetRomantic' Mayor Lenny Curry, Jacksonville, FL reports City is ready for the RNC.He expects a FULL STADIUM! paraphrase: We ha… https://t.co/tVP8XeGFdn 20 minutes ago GoldenRule1 Republicans announce Trump convention events will move to Jacksonville. Mayor Lenny Curry, the former Florida Repub… https://t.co/E8giSitJse 27 minutes ago jc5502 @alyssagrande15 @etecbill @rgoodlaw @mimihalea I've called, emailed and posted via Twitter with JAX MAYOR LENNY CUR… https://t.co/ZtetUGo0wJ 39 minutes ago dv8 @lennycurry is overstepping his jurisdiction as a city official by removing National landmarks. Keep the Maple Lea… https://t.co/8K5yLNW9X2 41 minutes ago