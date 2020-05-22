Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gulabo Sitabo releases on Amazon Prime, Twitter gives mixed response
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Gulabo Sitabo releases on Amazon Prime, Twitter gives mixed response

Gulabo Sitabo releases on Amazon Prime, Twitter gives mixed response

Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime.

In a first, Bachchan and Khurrana collaborated together.

The quirky comedy has been directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Gulabo Sitabo received mixed reactions on Twitter.

Film critic Taran Adarsh praised the film for its writing and acting.

Several others including a few film critics called it 'boring and slow'.

Gulabo Sitabo was slated to hit screens on April 17, however, it couldn't release due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Gulabo Sitabo also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Devil28167595

Devil😈 RT @BiIndia: #GulaboSitabo and #TheCasino among top five new releases this weekend on @PrimeVideoIN, @netflix, @ZEE5India and @VootSelect… 2 hours ago

Itstanujmehra

Tanuj Mehra RT @BiIndia: #GiboSibOnPrime | #GulaboSitabo and The Casino among top five new releases this weekend on Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix, Zee5… 5 hours ago

TheAnujRadia

Anuj Radia RT @FilmeShilmy: Amazon Prime Video releases the highly anticipated @ShoojitSircar film #GulaboSitabo  starring @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk… 8 hours ago

FilmeShilmy

Filme Shilmy Amazon Prime Video releases the highly anticipated @ShoojitSircar film #GulaboSitabo  starring @SrBachchan and… https://t.co/aMXqY5v7ap 8 hours ago

UrbanAsian

Urban Asian @ayushmannk feels really honored to have the opportunity to work with his childhood Hero @SrBachchan and he just ca… https://t.co/MzEZkUEnR1 8 hours ago

BiIndia

Business Insider India🇮🇳 #GiboSibOnPrime | #GulaboSitabo and The Casino among top five new releases this weekend on Amazon Prime Videos, Net… https://t.co/Z6kH4e8DNm 8 hours ago

BiIndia

Business Insider India🇮🇳 #GulaboSitabo and #TheCasino among top five new releases this weekend on @PrimeVideoIN, @netflix, @ZEE5India and… https://t.co/hMtaSh8V0L 12 hours ago

carnauval

Nauval Yazid Today sees two major film releases. “Da 5 Bloods” by Spike Lee on Netflix, “Gulabo Sitabo” by Shoojit Sircar on Ama… https://t.co/mnnXJV0yjL 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Abhishek Bachchan to make digital debut with Breathe 2, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to return for special episode [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan to make digital debut with Breathe 2, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to return for special episode

Abhishek Bachchan announced his new project with Breathe Into The Shadows which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on July 10th. Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he bagged the role of 'Bankey' in Gulabo..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:50Published
Amitabh, Ayushmann-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer promises riveting tale of landlord-tenant tussle [Video]

Amitabh, Ayushmann-starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer promises riveting tale of landlord-tenant tussle

As cinema halls remain close amid COVID-19 lockdown, films are eyeing on OTT platforms to reach audience. Intriguing trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo dropped on..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published