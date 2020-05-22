Gulabo Sitabo releases on Amazon Prime, Twitter gives mixed response Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:17s - Published 1 hour ago Gulabo Sitabo releases on Amazon Prime, Twitter gives mixed response Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime. In a first, Bachchan and Khurrana collaborated together. The quirky comedy has been directed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo received mixed reactions on Twitter. Film critic Taran Adarsh praised the film for its writing and acting. Several others including a few film critics called it 'boring and slow'. Gulabo Sitabo was slated to hit screens on April 17, however, it couldn't release due to Covid-19 lockdown. Gulabo Sitabo also stars Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala. 0

