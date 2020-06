Dashcam Footage Shows Chief Allan Adam Tackled, Punched In RCMP Arrest Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 11:48s - Published 1 hour ago Dashcam Footage Shows Chief Allan Adam Tackled, Punched In RCMP Arrest RCMP video, released through lawyer Brian Beresh, shows the arrest of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam outside a casino in Fort McMurray, Alta. On March 10, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Investigation launched after northern Alberta chief accuses RCMP of assault Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says Wood Buffalo RCMP officers beat and arrested...

CBC.ca - Published 6 days ago



RCMP dashcam video shows officer tackling, punching Chief Allan Adam during arrest RCMP dashcam footage of the March arrest of Fort Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam shows an...

CBC.ca - Published 22 hours ago