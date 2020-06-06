Global  

Chief Allan Adam arrested by RCMP
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 03:01s - Published
Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation is shown to be surrounded by RCMP during an arrest in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Adam alleges that RCMP used excessive force while stopping him for expired license plates.

RCMP dashcam video shows officer tackling, punching Chief Allan Adam during arrest

RCMP dashcam footage of the March arrest of Fort Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam shows an...
CBC.ca - Published

Investigation launched after northern Alberta chief accuses RCMP of assault

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam says Wood Buffalo RCMP officers beat and arrested...
CBC.ca - Published

Mounties launch probe into arrest of indigenous chief

Chief Allan Adam of Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation released a photo of his swollen and bloodied...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published



lauraderksen

Laura Derksen You know what I got for an expired vehicle registration? Tickets, left on my windshield. I cannot imagine being arr… https://t.co/7Xw1aN6K6q 57 minutes ago

kittyhundal

Kitty Hundal🍀⌛️#RebelGirl & #DarkWebIntellectual "Allan Adam, the highly respected Chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation was unlawfully detained, arrested a… https://t.co/6lTXoGelsF 2 hours ago

StvnsFrnk

Frank Stevens CommCert RT @lisaswu: Chief Allan Adam was arrested and beaten by the #RCMP over an expired licence plate. Donate to Chief Adam’s legal fees to supp… 5 hours ago

lisaswu

Lisa Wu Chief Allan Adam was arrested and beaten by the #RCMP over an expired licence plate. Donate to Chief Adam’s legal f… https://t.co/v2qAQRvyhI 6 hours ago

RedWritingHoood

Br⊕ηxB⊕⊕κNεrd🇵🇷✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿 RCMP needs to have them arrested. This is getting out of control. #NativeLivesMatter #RCMP https://t.co/IIk2J3JbZF 6 hours ago

TwiggJohn

John Twigg I see parallels between this case https://t.co/D5ixRWDTQf and the George Floyd case: people believing they shou… https://t.co/PNXB58HVoT 10 hours ago

Blubdha

Blue Buddha ブルー仏レディー RT @marygkosta: Have they arrested the police who brutally beat Chief Allan Adam yet? They must be arrested and charged. #cdnpoli https://t… 11 hours ago

TwitAngel6

TwitAngel @CBCAlerts RCMP dashcam video shows Forty Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam resisting arrest & threatening of… https://t.co/u563yRfwIz 11 hours ago


Chief Allan Adam and wife encounter RCMP [Video]

Chief Allan Adam and wife encounter RCMP

Footage from a bystander show's Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Allan Adam's wife Freda Courtoreille being asked to step out of a truck by RCMP officers in Fort McMurray, Alta.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 00:41Published