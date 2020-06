Governor Ron DeSantis On Rise Of COVID-19 Cases Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:32s - Published 1 hour ago Governor Ron DeSantis On Rise Of COVID-19 Cases Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was at the University of Miami on Friday, signing into law the “Names, Image and Likeness Bill,” but the signing was overshadowed by questions about COVID-19 and part of the Republican National Convention coming to Jacksonville. 0

