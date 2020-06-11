Southern States Pause Reopening Amid Coronavirus Surge
As COVID-19 cases soar to new highs, governors of several states, including Texas, Florida and Arizona, are backtracking on their reopening plans.
Cases on the rise in at least 26 statesThe nation's top infectious disease experts say we are heading into a critical 2 week period during the pandemic. Dr. Fauci says there is a disturbing surge in COVID-19 infections.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in 21 statesNew COVID-19 numbers show a rise in hospitalizations in at least 21 states. This comes after the nation's top health experts warned of a disturbing surge in coronavirus infections.
1.5 million filed for unemployment last week1.5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. Unemployment fell to 13% after employers hired millions of people - a promising sign of reopening the states.