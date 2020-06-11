Southern States Pause Reopening Amid Coronavirus Surge

As COVID-19 cases soar to new highs, governors of several states, including Texas, Florida and Arizona, are backtracking on their reopening plans.



Related videos from verified sources Cases on the rise in at least 26 states



The nation's top infectious disease experts say we are heading into a critical 2 week period during the pandemic. Dr. Fauci says there is a disturbing surge in COVID-19 infections. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:31 Published 2 days ago COVID-19 hospitalizations rising in 21 states



New COVID-19 numbers show a rise in hospitalizations in at least 21 states. This comes after the nation's top health experts warned of a disturbing surge in coronavirus infections. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:02 Published 2 days ago 1.5 million filed for unemployment last week



1.5 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. Unemployment fell to 13% after employers hired millions of people - a promising sign of reopening the states. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 2 weeks ago