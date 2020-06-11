Global  

Southern States Pause Reopening Amid Coronavirus Surge
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 02:33s - Published
As COVID-19 cases soar to new highs, governors of several states, including Texas, Florida and Arizona, are backtracking on their reopening plans.

