WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Briefing

A day that saw almost 9,000 cases in the state.



Related videos from verified sources Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Holds COVID-19 Briefing



Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez held a virtual press conference on Wednesday to talk about the rise in cases of COVID-19 in the county. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 19:52 Published 2 days ago WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds Press Conference In Hialeah



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis makes an announcement on teacher compensation in Hialeah and takes questions about COVID-19 developments. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 18:55 Published 2 days ago Florida changing the way ICU beds are reported



Gov. Ron DeSantis is changing the way hospitals report the status of ICU beds that are available. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:23 Published 2 days ago