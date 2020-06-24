Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Briefing
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 33:03s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Briefing

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Briefing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a COVID-19 press conference on Friday afternoon.

A day that saw almost 9,000 cases in the state.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

BonnieDailey6

Bonnie Dailey WEB EXTRA: Governor Ron DeSantis Holds COVID-19 Briefing https://t.co/6Bf3MdS0tA via @YouTube 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Holds COVID-19 Briefing [Video]

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez Holds COVID-19 Briefing

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez held a virtual press conference on Wednesday to talk about the rise in cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 19:52Published
WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds Press Conference In Hialeah [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Gov. Ron DeSantis Holds Press Conference In Hialeah

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis makes an announcement on teacher compensation in Hialeah and takes questions about COVID-19 developments.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 18:55Published
Florida changing the way ICU beds are reported [Video]

Florida changing the way ICU beds are reported

Gov. Ron DeSantis is changing the way hospitals report the status of ICU beds that are available.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:23Published