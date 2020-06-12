Proposed Community Advisory Board in Oneonta

The City of Oneonta is proposing the creation of a Community Advisory Board that will work with law enforcement on policy reform to help them better serve the community.

County...oneonta's mayor and chief of police are proposing the creation of a community advisory board to the police department.

Newschannel 2's jason powles is following this story for us tonight..jason what will this board do?

Kristen, the mayor and the chief of police both set to ask the common council to approve the creation of this community advisory board.

The board will be tasked with reviewing the current police operating procedures to make sure that there are adequate safeguards against bias and unequal treatment.

The mayor says the board will be constituted in a manner which will ensure that minority members of the community are well represented.

He says transparency is essential as they develop this board.

Chief brenner is totally on board with the plan and looking forward to being a part of the process.

I think its a fantastic idea, we are a creditied agency our policies are reviewed frequently.

We are always looking for improvements, we can always do better.

If the public would like to see our policies, and would like to comment and would liek to have input, we are very open to that.

The chief says communication between concerned community members and the department will ultimately help better protect and serve the community.

The mayor says he will ask the council in the coming weeks to approve this new board.

Kristen back to you.

Time for a first look at the forecast in this