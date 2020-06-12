Jefferson Davis debate

History as well."

Cathy thomas - commission member "the only thing you can conclude when you see his statue in the rotunda is that this is a person kentucky chooses to honor."

The statue will be removed in the coming days... and taken to the jefferson davis state park in todd county..

Where davis was born.

State leaders have been debating the fate of the jefferson davis statue in the capitol rotunda for more than a week.

And people on the street have their share of opinions too everywhere from social media to their favorite restaurant.

Abc 36's christy bollinger brings us all the reactions.

Trt: 1:41 l3: top story jefferson davis statue will be removed l3: top story removed l3: top story cathy thomas historic properties advisory commission l3: top story jefferson davis statue will be removed 1:10-1:19 remove banner l3: top story voice of robert jenkins agrees with removal of jefferson davis statue l3: top story jefferson davis statue will be removed take sot: :03 "it's like a no brainer to me."

Take vo: it's been a debate for years..

Three years ago it came up and the state decided to leave it with some minor changes.

Cultural shifts are changing that.

Take sot: :03 "yeah we're way, way past time to get rid of em."

Take vo: some don't understand why the confederate leader was put there to begin with, in 1936.

Take sot: :07 "i just feel like there's so many other people that's a part of our history that's a part of frankfort's history that could be in place of somebody who really wasn't for us, for the people."

Take vo: but others say we can't erase our history..

So why are we trying?

Take sot: :04 "it's the history of our country, what we went through."

Take vo: it's a divisive issue..

Take sot: :06 "we can preserve history that's why we have the archives.

They can go to a place where people can go and personally look into their history."

Take vo: on our facebook post..

People were split with what they thought.

People commenting, "stop trying to erase history!

Our heritage, culture, etc is built on both good and bad decisions.

We must learn from our past."

While others counteracted that..

"statues don't teach history.

Statues glorify people in history.

I don't know jefferson davis but if he's a slave owner, trader or killer, statue be gone".

Take sot: :09 "he enslaved human beings.

He rebelled against the united states of america.

He is a symbol of the confederacy that might still have me in chains."

Take sot: :10 "i'm a descendant of jefferson davis.

I got a problem with taking down a man history made.

I'd like to have it here on my farm."

Take vo: when the commission voted to remove it..

The governor released a statement saying... "..

What it will mean is that we get a little closer to truly being team kentucky that every child who walks into this capitol feels welcome..

And none of them have to look at a statue that stands for the enslavement of their ancestors".

Take sot: :06 "hopefully we, kentucky becomes more progressive and more inclusive."

Take: christy bollinger, abc 36 news.

Senator chris mcdaniel has proposed the statue be replaced with master chief petty officer carl brashear, the first african-american master diver in the u-s navy.a board member friday suggested former attorney general john marshall harlan.

Governor beshear has promised a "robust debate" on what's next.

The uk