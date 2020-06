Top fed official says COVID-19 'was unprecedented' after touring Boston hospital

ANDERSON.SHE JOINS IS LIVE FROMCHARLESTOWN WITH MORE.KAREN: SECRETARY A’S ARE SAYSTHERE IS A LOT TO LEARN ABOUTTHIS VIRUS.HE DID TAKE AIM AT THE STATEWHEN IT COMES TO THE NURSINGHOME OUTBREAKS.THIS IS FROM OUR ONE-ON-ONEINTERVIEW AT THIS RECOVERY HOMEIN CHARLESTOWN.CLIENTS OF THE GAVIN FOUNDATIONCHARLESTOWN RECOVERY HOMESHARING THEIR EXPEREINCES DURINGTHE PANDEMIC WITH US HEALTH AND-- U.S. HEALTH AND HUMANSERVICES SECRETARY ALEX AZAR.THE LAST STOP IN HIS BOSTONVISIT, THE FIRST TIME HERE SINCETHE COVID 19 OUTBREAK.KAREN: WE THINK BACK TO THEEARLY DAYS OF THE PANDEMIC, DOYOU HAVE ANY REGRETS?SEC.

AZAR: WE ARE ALL LEARNING.WE ARE LEARNING.THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED.KAREN: AZAR TOUTED THE NEWWIDESPREAD TESTING PROGRAMS.ADMITTED THERE IS MUCH MORE TOBE LEARNED ABOUT WHY WE ARESEEING PEOPLE OF COLOR DISPR-- DISPROPORTIONATELY IMPACTEDBY THE VIRUS.WHAT COULD THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT DO?SEC.

AZAR: WE HAVE TO LEARN WHYWE ARE SEEING THEDISPROPORTIONATE IMPACT INMINORITY COMMUNITIES.KAREN: DO YOU STATES COULD HAVEDONE MORE?SEC.

AZAR: OF COURSE STATE’SCOULD’VE DONE MORE, ESPECIALLYWHEN IT COMES TO NURSING HOMES.KAREN: 40% OF CASES HAVE BEEN INNURSING HOMES, WHICH HAVE STATEAND FEDERAL OVERSIGHT.THE PRESIDENT IS HAVING A RALLYIN OKLAHOMA.WOULD YOU RECOMMEND ANYONE GOINGTO A TO WEAR MASKS.SEC.

AZAR: EVERYONE SHOULDASSESS THEIR OWN RISK.IT IS THE VICE OF THE CDC TOWEAR FACE COVERING IN -- FACECOVERINGS IN SITUATIONS WHEREYOU CANNOT SOCIALLY DISTANCE.KAREN: WE ARE SEEING AN UPTICKIN CASES AS STATES OPEN UP.I AS