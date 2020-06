Artemis Fowl Movie Clip - A New Story Will Begin Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:04s - Published 34 minutes ago Artemis Fowl Movie Clip - A New Story Will Begin Artemis Fowl Movie Clip - A New Story Will Begin - Plot Synopsis: Artemis Fowl is a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds. He soon finds himself in an epic battle against a race of powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father's disappearance. US Release Date: June 12, 2020 Starring: Colin Farrel, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Ferdia Shaw Directed By: Kenneth Branagh 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Ryan & Toto Review New Releases for the Weekend!



Our go-to movie critic Ryan Jay is here just in time for the weekend to talk about some of the newest movie releases. But something’s a little different today...he’s joined by “special guest”.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 05:12 Published 8 hours ago DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER movie clip



DAYS OF THE BAGNOLD SUMMER movie clip - Plot synopsis: Sue (Monica Dolan) works in a library. Daniel (Earl Cave) eats crisps and listens to Metallica. This was the summer Daniel was due to spend with.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:22 Published 1 day ago 'A Rainy Day in New York': Wishy-Washy Clip



A Rainy Day in New York: Wishy-Washy Clip - 'A Rainy Day in New York' tells the story of college sweethearts, Gatsby and Ashleigh, whose plans for a romantic weekend together in New York City are.. Credit: MyMovies STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 days ago