MS School Plans

Students return to school in august...which is right around the corner.

We told you about alabama's plan to put students in the classroom.

Tonight, we go to starkville to find out more about how districts in mississippi are preparing... as each school district is coming up with its own path for return... our quentin smith joins us live in the studio with the details.

Joey.... the district is still working on its plan, so nothing is set in stone just yet..

Traditional - online - even hybrid classes..

Everything is on the table - right now the keyword is áoptionsá..

Nat this is how classrooms in the starkville okitbbeha consolidated school district typically look... nat packed... with many sitting close together... but when classes start back in august... things will look a little different.... superintendent dr. eddie peasant says class size could be shrinking to help students and teachers practice social distancing... " the number of students that will be able to fit into the classroom will vary based on the size of the classroom and the age of the students.

Our older students will look at fewer, whereas our younger students we should be able to get anywhere from two to four more students into a classroom."

Peasant says they're also considering having classes on mondays through thursday's.... and alternating the days students will come to class.

"we're looking at hopefully getting our k through five students, at least getting them in for the full week that we are offering classes, and then for our secondary level students, or six through 12, we're looking at some other options such as a a-b grouping."

However, peasant says he understands some may not feel comfortable returning to school, that's why they're proposing another option - ááonline coursesáá.

" there will be some live zoom or virtual class meetings, there will be some where teachers have recorded lessons and then have assignments that are attached to those lessons."

Things are still in the planning phase and district leaders want to know what parents think..

Within the next few weeks, they will send out surveys to get feedback..

" we will be developing our plan between now and the next two weeks or so, and then we will get some input in the beginning of july to try and finalize our lesson plans by early to mid july."

For those who choose to come back to campus... peasant says they will check temperatures of students and staff each day before class.

At this time the district is considering using friday as the day they deep clean all school buildings.

Peasant says they will continue to update students and parents on their plan throughout this entire process...