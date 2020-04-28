Plaintiffs react to high court ruling in favor of Gov. Brown

Sided with governor kate brown in the legal battle over her covid-19 restrictions.

The court ruled a baker county judge was wrong when he ruled her stay home orders violated a time limit and had expired.

10 churches, including one in douglas county, filed a lawsuit, claiming brown violated their rights to gather for a religious service.

The court ruled that the baker county judge's preliminary injunction was based on a legal error -- because the time limit was incorrect.

It said the governor declared a state of emergency under a different state law.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza spoke with some of the plantiffs in douglas county -- about how they're putting this lawsuit behind them.

Trt: 1:38 00:00 travis hunt, lead pastor camas valley christian fellowship:?do i think it wrong, yes.

But it a ruling.

It final?

00:04 take lower after weeks of fighting for their constitutional rights against governor kate brown& travis hunt says it time to move forward.?if the lord has wanted us to win, we woulde won.

We didn so we just have to adjust accordingly.

Hunt is just one of a dozen of people who signed on to the lawsuit against brown last month.

And, he also the lead pastor of camas valley christian fellowship.

He says friday supreme court ruling is extremely frustrating&but it not surprising.?this is the process we have and we used it.

So the ruling is the ruling, and if they did it for unjust reasons, theyl stand before the lord?

Ronald rust, another plantiff and pastor at the church says he fully agrees with hunt.

He says he believes a left leaning political bias played a part in the ruling.?we're against the number of appointees by either the present governor or the last two?

However, hunt says what done is done.

1:00 evita:?now that the decision has been made... hunt says the last thing he wants to do is dwell on it.

He says he wants to focus his time on making the right changes for his church under the new phase two guidelines??basically wee outside.

People are bringing lawn chairs and staying at whatever distance they feel comfortable?

Even though it was a tough fight, hunt says he has no regrets.?we got to see america work the way it was built.

We got to lay suit?

And, he just hopes governor brown tried to see things from their perspective.

In roseburg, evita garza kezi 9 news.

