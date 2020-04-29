Gabriel Parker sentenced to life in prison in Marshall Co. school shooting
Emotions ran high in court when Gabriel Parker was given two life sentences in the 2018 Marshall County school shooting.
Graphenes A Kentucky teen who pleaded guilty to killing two schoolmates in 2018 has been ordered to serve two life sentences.… https://t.co/HPDFjzaJPf 6 hours ago
paige. RT @MurrayStateNews: The Marshall County community received some semblance of closure today as Gabriel Parker was sentenced to life in pris… 6 hours ago
The Murray State News The Marshall County community received some semblance of closure today as Gabriel Parker was sentenced to life in p… https://t.co/knTm6EfSnE 7 hours ago
News #WFPL 📰 Marshall County High School Shooter Sentenced To Life In Prison
More than two years after opening fire on… https://t.co/RzwVgKqKYu 9 hours ago
Brad Hughes Update: After emotional hearing, shooter in 2018 Marshall Co. High slayings given two life sentences, multiple othe… https://t.co/ZdKznjgtnn 9 hours ago
MISS LONDON❤💛💚🇲🇸 RT @JazzySpreckles: Good! ~ Gabriel Parker receives 2 life sentences for 2018 school shooting - https://t.co/kNb8bYWJzL 10 hours ago
BreezyDrew Good! ~ Gabriel Parker receives 2 life sentences for 2018 school shooting - https://t.co/kNb8bYWJzL 10 hours ago
Michelle M RT @wave3news: Gabriel Parker will have the possibility of parole after serving a minimum of 20 years in prison. https://t.co/0LO5iwIeAv 10 hours ago
Gabriel Parker, suspect in Marshall County High School shooting, pleads guiltyGabriel Parker pleaded guilty to all 16 charges, including two counts of murder.