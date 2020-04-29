Global  

Gabriel Parker sentenced to life in prison in Marshall Co. school shooting
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Emotions ran high in court when Gabriel Parker was given two life sentences in the 2018 Marshall County school shooting.

