COVID jump in Tulsa County, concerns over Trump rally

JUST TODAY - THE HIGHESTEVER.THE SPIKE IS WORRYING MANYPEOPLE OVER THE UPCOMINGTULSA CAMPAIGN RALLY FORPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP.DESPITE AN ONLINE PETITIONPUSHING FOR THE EVENT TO BECANCELED... 2 WORKS FORYOU'S SIERRA PIZARRO FOUNDOUT EVENT PLANS HAVEN'TCHANGED.

AND THEPRESIDENT'S CAMPAIGN MANAGERIS EVEN LOOKING AT A SECONDEVENT IN TULSASINCE MARCH..

THE B-O-KCENTER SITS EMPTY AND QUIET.BUT COMES BACK TO LIFEFRIDAY JUNE 19TH."It's terrifying." THE B-O-KIS PRESIDENT DONALDTRUMP'S VENUE FOR HIS FIRSTPOST- PANDEMIC CAMPAIGNRALLY.

ACCORDING TO HISCAMPAIGN MANAGER.

THE EVENTALREADY HAS ???

SIGN-UPS.Keith: "When you put thatmany people in one facility,it's a risk." THE CONCERNGOES UP WITH FRIDAY'SRECORD-BREAKER COVID CASECOUNT.

THE TULSA HEALTHDEPARTMENT COUNTED 71 NEWCONFIRMED CASES.T-H-D OFFICIALS SAY THEINCREASE IS LINKED TO ANOUTBREAK FROM INDOORGATHERINGS."Our contract tracers haveidentified two outbreaksassociated with large indoorgatherings."STEPHENS: "We think thatit's important for everyoneto remember that if you arechoosing to attend or hostsuch a gathering, to takesteps to keep everyonesafe." WHICH INCLUDES SOCIALDISTANCING.

FACE COVERINGS.AND HANDWASHING.

FORCOMMISSIONER KAREN KEITH.AND OTHERS... THOSEGUIDELINES AREN'T ENOUGH.KEITH: "The City of Tulsaowns that building.

Theysingularly and solely arethe only ones who can say'no' to this."VILLARREAL: "Please, please,please.

You have the power,Mayor Bynum, to keep ussafe." LIZA VILLARREAL ANDOVER 49-THOUSAND OTHERSSIGNED THIS PETITION CALLINGFOR TULSA MAYOR G.T.

BYNUMTO BAN THE RALLY."If we continue to see thatspike, it would make sensethat we'd call in and cancelit.

It makes no sense forthe health of thiscommunity." I WAS SENT THISSTATEMENT BY THE MAYOR.AFTER ASKING ABOUT THE COVIDCONCERNS.

HE SAYS IN PART.A RISE IN CASES IS SOMETHINGTHEY EXPECTED.

AND THAT THEKEY TO MAINTAINING SAFETYFALLS ON THE CAPACITY OF OURLOCAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM.OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR KEVINSTITT'S OFFICE TELLS MEOklahoma is in a strongposition to confront THEvirus until THERE'S avaccine.

ADDING THE STATE ISAT AN ALL TIME LOW INPOSITIVE CASES."Until next Friday, it's nottoo late to keep using ourvoices and reach out toMayor Bynum." I'M SIERRAPIZARRO.

2 WORKS FOR YOU.TODAY THE STATE HEALTHDEPARTMENT REPORTED A 222CASE JUMP ACROSS THESTATE... WITH TWO MOREDEATHS.

THEY SAY NEARLY64-HUNDRED PEOPLE HAVERECOVERED IN OKLAHOMA.

THEYALSO SAY THE RECENT INCREASEIN CASES IS CAUSED BY BOTHONGOING COMMUNITYTRANSMISSION AND OUTBREAKSTHAT AFFECT SPECIFICPOPULATIONS.CLEAN