Village battered by rocks from mountain flash flood in northern Thailand

A tribal village was hit by a flash flood that left the hundreds of rocks strewn across th ground.

The torrent caused by heavy rain surged down the mountain through the remote settlement in Mae Hong Son, Northern Thailand.

Footage shows the local authority at the village visiting the tribal hill people and surveying the damage.

Police Captain Suppawat Kiddee said the houses had escaped any significant damage but the rocks had damaged and blocked roads around the area - leaving residents cut off from the town.

He said: "From the assessment we found that the route into the village was damaged but the houses were all in tact.

"We will deploy the troop to help fix their mountain pathway as soon as possible so they can use it again." He added that the village did not receive a warning about the natural disaster.

He said: "The village is located in the middle of the hill and there is no electricity so they could not know about the flood warning.

"I told them to be aware about the possibilities of flash floods the next time it is raining so they can prepare.''