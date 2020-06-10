Liam Gallagher nearly set fire to Noel's Ibiza home Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:07s - Published 12 hours ago Liam Gallagher nearly set fire to Noel's Ibiza home Former Oasis rocker Liam Gallagher nearly set his brother Noel's house on fire during a trip to the Ibiza property. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Liam Gallagher says he nearly set fire to Noel’s Ibiza home Liam Gallagher has revealed that he nearly set fire to his brother Noel’s house in Ibiza.

Belfast Telegraph - Published 2 hours ago











Tweets about this IE Arts & Showbiz Liam Gallagher says he nearly set fire to Noel’s Ibiza home https://t.co/QctQOSaofg 13 minutes ago D J 🎼 Liam Gallagher reveals how he nearly set fire to Noel’s home https://t.co/DNFiv0uFuc via @FarOutMag 55 minutes ago Daily Entertainment News Liam Gallagher nearly set fire to Noel's Ibiza home - Liam Gallagher almost set Noel's house on fire. The 47-year-o… https://t.co/NwbFvXQe8e 2 hours ago King Arthur Liam Gallagher nearly set fire to Noel's Ibiza home - is that a story? I mean we've all "nearly" done something stupid!! 7 hours ago Beat Seeker Liam Gallagher nearly set fire to Noel's Ibiza home https://t.co/x0NJJ10f71 12 hours ago Siomni™ https://t.co/NfYqxxVjwD - Liam Gallagher nearly set fire to Noel's Ibiza home https://t.co/khxN4eHp42 15 hours ago