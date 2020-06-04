Global  

Protests Continue For 17th Straight Day In New York City
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
Protests Continue For 17th Straight Day In New York City

Protests Continue For 17th Straight Day In New York City

They've been calling for police reform, and on Friday Gov.

Andrew Cuomo signed several bills into law.

Round-the-clock protests continued early Saturday.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

