Protests Continue For 17th Straight Day In New York City
They've been calling for police reform, and on Friday Gov.
Andrew Cuomo signed several bills into law.
Round-the-clock protests continued early Saturday.
CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
PulpNews Crime Protests Continue For 17th Straight #Day Amid Calls For Further #Police Reforms - Jun 13 @ 10:26 AM ET https://t.co/ikCjoznlfD 15 minutes ago
Outdoor Dining Returns In New Jersey On MondayRestaurants in New Jersey are preparing to welcome customers back for outdoor dining when the state enters Phase 2 on Monday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Jon Batiste Performs For Protesters At Barclays CenterA large protest was held at the Barclays Center on Friday. Crowds kept the peace with music and positive attitudes.
Some Parents Upset Overnight Camps Will Not Open In New YorkNew York's top doctor announced Friday he is not allowing overnight camps to open this summer, but parents argue having their kids stay at home is far less safe; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.