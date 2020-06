Girl hugs grandmother for first time in three months as bubble scheme begins

A five-year-old has hugged her grandmother for the first time in three months as the Government’s new “support bubble” scheme came into effect in England on Saturday.

Heidi, from Worthing, West Sussex, was able to embrace her “Nana Pam” as she lives alone and can now pair with one other household for support, without needing to observe social distancing rules.