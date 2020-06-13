J&K: IED planted on Bandipora-Srinagar highway defused | Oneindia News

Gal Jammu Di Suspected IED planted on #Bandipora-#Srinagar highway defused after 6 hours https://t.co/1vaIHlNWwl 40 minutes ago

OldSailor RT @airnewsalerts: #JammuAndKashmir: Security forces averted a major catastrophe by destroying an IED, planted by terrorists on the roadsid… 43 minutes ago

All India Radio News #JammuAndKashmir: Security forces averted a major catastrophe by destroying an IED, planted by terrorists on the ro… https://t.co/gbQJhavLvc 1 hour ago

Sire RT @UnaizaButt: Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday claimed that an Explosive Device planted to target the government forc… 1 hour ago

Alternate Kashmir Police on Saturday claimed that an Improvised Explosive Device planted to target the government forces convoys pass… https://t.co/vPvgp3Du81 3 hours ago

Unaiza Butt Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday claimed that an Explosive Device planted to target the governm… https://t.co/tz3YlNozvd 3 hours ago