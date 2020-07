Watch: Explosive device detonated by bomb disposal squad in J&K

An improvised explosive device was safely disposed of in Jammu and Kashmir.

A controlled explosion was conducted by a bomb disposal squad.

The explosives were reportedly found near the Bandipora-Srinagar highway.

Days earlier, J&K police chief had warned of IED attacks by terrorists in the Union Territory.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh had said that he had received intel reports that terrorists commanded by Pakistani agencies are developing IEDs.

