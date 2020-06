‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for more Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister

Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on Covid-19 testing in Delhi.

Jain said ICMR would have to change guidelines if more Covid tests are to be done.

ICMR guidelines does not allow everyone to be tested for Covid-19.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also said ICMR should change rules to testing to know how many people are infected in India.

Covid-19 cases in India are over 3 lakh with over 8,800 deaths.