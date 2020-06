‘Pneumonia patches in Satyendar Jain’s lungs have increased’: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal briefed media on Satyendar Jain’s health status.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain is under treatment after testing positive for Covid-19.

Jain has been shifted to an ICU of another Covid-19 hospital.

Kejriwal said that pneumonia patches in Jain’s lungs have increased.

Watch the full video for more details.