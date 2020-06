Delhi Health Minister shifted to private hospital for plasma therapy

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has been shifted to Saket's Max Hospital, where he will be administered plasma therapy for COVID19.

Health Minister was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17.

Speaking on Jain's health, Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal had said, "His latest CT scan report shows that the pneumonia patches in his lungs have increased.

He experienced increased giddiness and tiredness today.

The advice of doctors will be followed."