Satyendar Jain recovers from COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for COVID-19, his office informed on Friday.

"Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for COVID-19, to be discharged from hospital today," said Office of Delhi Health Minister.

Earlier on Sunday, Jain's condition improved, following the plasma therapy that was administered to him in a bid to treat him for coronavirus.

Last week, Jain's condition deteriorated and he was put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased.

He was admitted to a hospital in northeast Delhi on June 16 after he complained of breathlessness and high fever.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17.

