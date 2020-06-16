Global  

Covid-19: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AAP MLA Atishi test positive
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and AAP MLA Atishi tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Jain's report came a day after the 55-year-old minister was admitted to a city hospital.

Jain developed high fever and his oxygen level dropped on Monday night.

Jain was brought to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday.

He was administered a test for Covid-29 for which he tested negative.

The minister was tested again on Wednesday after 24 hours of the first test.

An official informed that this time Jain tested positive and he still has fever.

Doctors at RGSSH said his condition is 'stable' but he has been again put on oxygen support.

Atishi, on the other hand, is under home quarantine.

Atishi is also AAP's national spokesperson and represents Kalkaji assembly constituency.

