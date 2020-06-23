Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid in Delhi: Screening to be done at all households in capital by July 6 | Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Covid in Delhi: Screening to be done at all households in capital by July 6 | Oneindia News

Covid in Delhi: Screening to be done at all households in capital by July 6 | Oneindia News

ICMR has revised its testing guidelines, now all symptomatic persons may be tested for covid-19; Every house in Delhi will be screened by july 6, AAP govt has decided; India has reported 465 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours; India-China disengagement planned in stages in each sector in Eastern Ladakh but no timeline yet; Covid positive Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh has died in hospital; B'luru IAS officer BM Vijay Shankar who was accused in the IMA scam has been found dead at home and more news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Delhi's worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug [Video]

Covid update: Delhi's worst spike; Pak cricketers infected; Patanjali drug

From the national capital witnessing its worst one-day increase in cases, to Patanjali's self-professed Covid drug coming under the government's scanner - here are the top ten news updates on the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:51Published
World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19 [Video]

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is the latest tennis player to test positive for Covid-19. In a statement, the Serbian confirmed that he and his wife Jelena have tested positive. Djokovic, who is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Delhi Riots : Pregnant Jamia Student safoora Zargar granted bail on humanitarian grounds | Oneindia [Video]

Delhi Riots : Pregnant Jamia Student safoora Zargar granted bail on humanitarian grounds | Oneindia

pregnant Jamia Millia University student Safoora Zargar, arrested under an anti-terror law in a case related to the Delhi violence granted bail today by the High Court after the police did not oppose..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:53Published