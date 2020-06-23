Covid in Delhi: Screening to be done at all households in capital by July 6 | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:00s - Published 1 minute ago Covid in Delhi: Screening to be done at all households in capital by July 6 | Oneindia News ICMR has revised its testing guidelines, now all symptomatic persons may be tested for covid-19; Every house in Delhi will be screened by july 6, AAP govt has decided; India has reported 465 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours; India-China disengagement planned in stages in each sector in Eastern Ladakh but no timeline yet; Covid positive Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh has died in hospital; B'luru IAS officer BM Vijay Shankar who was accused in the IMA scam has been found dead at home and more news 0

