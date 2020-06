For this list, we’ll be going over the movie cameos that most distract from the ongoing action in the movie.

These celebrity cameos shocked us...but not in a good way.

These celebrity cameos shocked us...but not in a good way.

For this list, we’ll be going over the movie cameos that most distract from the ongoing action in the movie.

Our countdown includes Donald Trump, Quentin Tarantino, Matt Damon, and more!