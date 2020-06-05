CRnet RT @Vastuullisuus: #Hospital #train reaches #South #Africa's more remote #COVID-19 patients @Vastuullisuus https://t.co/dJTmgEUcn2 2 days ago
Vastuullisuusuutiset #Hospital #train reaches #South #Africa's more remote #COVID-19 patients @Vastuullisuus https://t.co/dJTmgEUcn2 2 days ago
EWC IS THEFT DEE RT @DeeWilshire: Hospital train reaches SA's remote Covid-19 patients https://t.co/kkQUPWajFa 2 days ago
EWC IS THEFT DEE Hospital train reaches SA's remote Covid-19 patients https://t.co/kkQUPWajFa 2 days ago
Ines Hoffmann 🐘 RT @euronews: For those outside the big cities the healthcare system is patchy at best but there is an innovative solution to this: a hospi… 2 days ago
MSN South Africa Hospital train reaches South Africa's more remote COVID-19 patients https://t.co/540d9HnDvB 2 days ago
India Converts Train Cars Into Hospital Rooms to Deal With Rise in COVID-19 CasesAs India looks to free up hospital beds to deal with surge in COVID-19 cases, officials are converting train cars into healthcare facilities. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.
Watch: Train turned into Covid care centre in Delhi's Shakur BastiA special Covid care train has been put up at Shakur Basti area in the national capital to cater to suspected Covid patients. Asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms can be kept here under..
COVID-19 care centre special train arrives at Shakur Basti StationCOVID-19 care centre special train with 160 beds moved to Shakur Basti Station in order to cater suspected COVID-19 cases in the area. Asymptomatic patients or patients with mild, very mild symptoms..