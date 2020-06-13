Families enjoy day at park after playgrounds re-open in Indiana

Have officially reopened in indiana this weekend.

Dozens of greater lafayette families are taking advantage of it today.

This is part of governor eric holcomb's stage four plan toward re- opening the state.

Park-goers say they couldn't wait to come and enjoy the park's amenities today.

Happy hollow park had families walking the trails, using the volleyball net and playing on the playground.

Kids and parents say they're happy to enjoy their local park again.

I love, i just love playing.

We're still trying to be safe and keep hand sanitizer close by and use it regularly but it's also really nice just to have the freedom to explore.

This park is one of my favorite parks because of the big slides.

Other activities re-opening under stage 4 include malls, which can open at full capacity.

Bowling alley's and movie theaters can re- open at 50% capacity.