The Minnesota Senate and House passed a bill that would provide $60 million for small businesses impacted by Covid-19.

Small Minnesota business weighs in on possible grant

Grant money./// the coronavirus pandemic hit the economy hard... with many businesses on the verge of bankrupty and millions of americans living off unemployment.

Minnesota lawmakers are hoping to bring relief to small businesses .

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal spoke to one small business owner who weighs in on if it's enough.xxx sarah phelan starts her day with a cup of coffee.

Nats: grinding the beans nats: coffee pouring into the cup.

Nats: steaming milk she's a barista and also co?

"* owner of fiddlehead coffee in rochester.

For her making a cup of joe is her passion.

Earlier this year ?

"* they opened a second location but then things took a turn.

Owner: "we had only been open for two weeks when covid hit."

She soon found out not having a 20?

"*19 history at their new location limited what resources were available.

Owner: "because of not having that financial history we weren't able to apply for any aid for this location."

To stay afloat they had to cut jobs... going from a 15?

"*membr staff to just three.

That's why local lawmakers are stepping in.

Senator: "the rough estimates that i've heard that about 25 percent of restaurants will not reopen.

" that figure prompted senator carla nelson to take the issue to the state capitol.

On friday ?

"* the minnesota senate and house passed a bill that would provide 60?

"* million dollars for small businesses impacted by covid?

"*19.

The requirements ?

"* businesses hae to be owned by a permanent resident and employ fifty or fewer full time employees.

Senator: "it's a 10,000 maximum grant.

It can be used for working capital, as well as payroll expenses, rent, mortgage, utliites bills and other similar expenses.

Owner "there are a lot of struggling businesses.

While $60 million seems like a big number i don't think ... you know i just don't think it's a lot of money.

You know even a few thousand obviously would help would help us get through a month.

At the end of the day ?*- phelan says its a start... adding the customers are keeping their business alive.

She thinks the state could do a lot more for businesses like hers in order to thrive.

In rochester, maleeha kamal, kimt news 3./// senator nelson anticipates that governor walz will sign this legislation within the next couple of days.

Once that is done ?

"* she hopes small businesses can get the money they need within