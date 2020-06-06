Power to the People March

Protesters hope to keep the momentum going for change after the death of George Floyd.

"* i'm calyn thompson.

Demonstration s continue for the third straight weekend after the death of george floyd.

Today ?*- rochester people's action community hosted another march in the med city to protest police brutality.

Kimt news three's maleeha kamal was at the event and shares the group's message.xxx look live: i'm at mayo park where power to the people honoring those who lost their lives to police brutality is taking place.

I spoke to organizers who tell me that the goal of today's event is to keep the momentum going and hopefully prompt change in our community.

Darrell washington knows racism all to well.

Growing up in rochester ?

"* hes noticed that black issues have been swept under the rug by community leaders.

Today ?

"* he took to the stage to talk about creating change not only in the justice system but in the community.

He says right now it's important that people continue to fight.

"normally with movements you see an uprise, a climax and then it goes back down to normal and that's what we have seen in the past with black lives matter movements where people become disinterested and disenchanted with what's been going on.

But we are here to say that we are keeping this momentum going and to say we wont be silenced again and you can see that with all the protest from all over the world.

Look live: organizers also set up a registration booth so people can register to vote this is another way organizers are trying to prompt change in