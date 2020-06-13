Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vigil Held For 24-Year-Old Robert Fuller After Hanging Death In Palmdale
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Vigil Held For 24-Year-Old Robert Fuller After Hanging Death In Palmdale

Vigil Held For 24-Year-Old Robert Fuller After Hanging Death In Palmdale

The community held two demonstrations and a march on Saturday to demand answers about his death and pay tribute to his life.

Jeff Nguyen reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Police to investigate hanging death of California black man

PALMDALE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating...
Seattle Times - Published

Family demands investigation after black man found hanging from tree

Family demands investigation after black man found hanging from tree The family of a black man who was found hanging from a tree in California has called for an urgent...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SOHH




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Calls Emerge For Independent Investigation Separate Autopsy Of Man Found Hanging From Tree [Video]

Calls Emerge For Independent Investigation Separate Autopsy Of Man Found Hanging From Tree

The city of Palmdale has announced its support of an independent investigation and independent autopsy in the death of Robert Fuller, a black man who was found hanging in a tree near City Hall. Greg..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:41Published
Deputies Investigating After Man Found Dead In Downtown Palmdale [Video]

Deputies Investigating After Man Found Dead In Downtown Palmdale

The man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Fuller, was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in a downtown Palmdale park, across the street from City Hall.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:44Published