Vigil Held For 24-Year-Old Robert Fuller After Hanging Death In Palmdale
The community held two demonstrations and a march on Saturday to demand answers about his death and pay tribute to his life.
Jeff Nguyen reports.
Calls Emerge For Independent Investigation Separate Autopsy Of Man Found Hanging From TreeThe city of Palmdale has announced its support of an independent investigation and independent autopsy in the death of Robert Fuller, a black man who was found hanging in a tree near City Hall. Greg..
Deputies Investigating After Man Found Dead In Downtown PalmdaleThe man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Fuller, was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in a downtown Palmdale park, across the street from City Hall.